Narrow escape for passengers as TGRTC bus driver collapses at the wheel

KAMAREDDY : A fatal accident was narrowly avoided on Monday morning when a TGRTC bus, carrying over two dozen passengers, veered off course and ploughed into parked vehicles after the driver collapsed at the wheel.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am near the Rajiv Gandhi statue junction in Banswada of Kamareddy district. According to police, the express bus from the Sangareddy depot was en route to Nizamabad when the driver, Md Ghouse, suddenly experienced dizziness and fell from his seat.

With no one at the wheel, the bus swerved left, rammed a road divider and crashed into a row of parked vehicles before coming to a stop. Several vehicles were damaged in the process. Bystanders, alerted by the commotion, fled from the area, avoiding what could have been a more serious mishap.

All 28 passengers escaped unhurt. Police arrived at the scene and arranged for medical aid to be provided to the driver. It was later confirmed that Ghouse has no serious health issues.

Vehicle owners were asked to file complaints while another driver was arranged to continue the bus’s journey to Sangareddy.