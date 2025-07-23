36 bonded labourers, including 4 children, rescued in Krishna basin; 8 arrested for trafficking

NALGONDA: Nalgonda police arrested eight individuals accused of exploiting migrant workers as bonded labourers along the Krishna River basin. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharath Chandra Pawar said the traffickers brought in workers from states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, under false pretences. Victims were promised salaries, food, and minimal working hours, but were instead subjected to gruelling conditions without pay.

A joint rescue operation by the police, Revenue, and Child Welfare departments led to the rescue of 36 bonded labourers — including four children — from the Devarakonda sub-division. The accused — Vadtya Jawaharlal, Ramavath Ramesh, Mailapalli Shiva, Kare Simhachalam, Vanka Visakha, Eripalli Babuji, Chapala Tata Rao, and Chapala Bangari—allegedly paid middlemen Rs 1500 per head to recruit workers. These agents—Raju, Jagan, and Lokesh—lured victims from cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Upon arrival in Mallepally, victims had their phones seized and were transported by night to isolated locations like Banalakunta and Vizag Colony. Forced to begin fishing work at dawn, they were made to cast nets and haul fish, surviving on just two meals a day. Protests were reportedly met with threats, beatings, and torture.

Another trafficker, Ishaq, allegedly ran a similar operation with help from an agent named Venkanna. Police are currently tracking down the absconding middlemen. Pawar warned that strict legal action awaits anyone involved in trafficking, forced labour, or abuse. He encouraged citizens to report cases of child labour or bonded labour to Childline 1098, Women’s Helpline 181, or local child care officials.