Tension flares at Siddipet collectorate as Congress, BRS workers clash during ration card distribution

SIDDIPET: Tension prevailed for some time at the collector’s office here on Tuesday when workers from both the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS raised slogans against each other at a programme for distribution of ration cards to beneficiaries from Gajwel and Siddipet Assembly constituencies. Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy presided over the meeting.

Dubbak MLA K Prabhakar Reddy attended the meeting along with former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao. BRS workers objected to the absence of Prabhakar Reddy’s photo on the flexi board, and Harish Rao reportedly encouraged party workers to escalate the issue with his gestures.

Taking the cue, BRS workers raised slogans against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. In response, Congress workers countered shouting slogans against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao at a high pitch and both the groups attempted to approach the dais. Police, who were present at the venue, intervened just in time and prevented what could have been a

free for all. Collector Haymavathi informed the gathering that another meeting would be held for Dubbak constituency, which calmed the BRS workers. However, Congress leaders objected to the comments made by Prabhakar Reddy and Harish Rao for instigating their party workers.

Addressing the gathering, Vivek said that the government plans to issue about 20 lakh new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, enabling cardholders to avail themselves of all government schemes. He noted that fine rice is being distributed through ration cards so that the poor can have proper meals, as they used to sell the rice distributed in the past.

Referring to Indiramma houses, the minister stated that the construction of these houses began 12 years ago, and now 3,000 units are being allocated to each constituency. “I will try to increase the number by speaking with the chief minister. Funds will be released only if the house is constructed between 400 and 600 sq ft,” said Vivek.