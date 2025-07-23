Zaheerabad Industrial Area named priority node under Hyd-Nagpur corridor: Centre

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that the Centre has identified Zaheerabad Industrial Area (ZIA) as a priority node under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya, the Union minister said that the project under HNIC node located in Sangareddy district has an activation area of 3,245 acres, with a total project cost of Rs 2,360 crore.

The share of Union government’s contribution, through National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), has been approved for Rs 596 crore as equity and Rs 655 crore towards debt, he added.

He further stated that a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) namely “NICDIT Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City Ltd” has been incorporated for implementation of the project and the tendering works for selection of Project Management for New Cities (PMNC) are in progress.