A techie’s fall: Writing code to sniffing coke

HYDERABAD: He once wrote lines of code that powered enterprise software. Today, he sits behind bars, accused of peddling the very substance that derailed his life.

Harshavardhan, known to his friends simply as Harsha, was 28 when the spiral began.

A software engineer with a steady job and a modest lifestyle, Harsha’s world turned upside down after a relationship fell apart. It was not sudden, say police, but a slow and steady drift, first into silence, then into smoke-filled corners of nightclubs and house parties, where escape came in powdered form.

On Wednesday, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) arrested Harsha for allegedly selling narcotics. They seized 10 grams of cocaine, 11 ecstasy pills weighing 6 grams and several mobile phones, together valued at `3.1 lakh, from him.

“Initially, he was just a user,” said city police commissioner CV Anand. “He started with OG, moved to cocaine, and then became a peddler.”

The shift from consumer to supplier was driven not just by dependence, but also by the money and the fleeting glamour it brought.