Court orders seizure of Asifabad RDO office property over unpaid land compensation

ADILABAD: The Asifabad Civil Court ordered the seizure of property at the Asifabad RDO office over delays in land compensation to farmers in Kumurambheem Asifabad district. Acting on Judge Yuva Raja’s orders, court staff seized furniture and computers from the RDO office on Wednesday.

In 2012, 70 acres of agricultural land belonging to 13 farmers in Pevuta village, Wankidi mandal, were acquired for the construction of a lake and canals. The government had paid Rs 80,000 per acre as compensation. In 2013, the farmers moved court, claiming the amount was inadequate.

In 2020, the court directed the government to pay Rs 2.24 crore to the affected farmers. However, with the compensation still unpaid, the farmers approached the court again. Citing non-compliance, the court ordered the seizure of RDO office property, which was carried out on Wednesday.