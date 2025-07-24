We should attract new industries, provide jobs to youth, says Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: The state should attract new industries and provide employment to youth — this is the firm commitment of our government, said IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

During a meeting with the representatives of several industrial associations, including CII, FICCI, FTCCI, ALIP, TIF, TOPMA and TS TMA, held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Sridhar Babu said: “We stand by the industrialists contributing to the state’s progress.

We have no intention of burdening them under the guise of laws and regulations. We will safeguard every industry in the state. We will support the MSME sector, which is the backbone of the state’s economy and also protect the welfare of the workers.”

He said that the state government would take suggestions from all quarters for the state’s development as it was committed to implementing them. He said that the government was committed to industrial development and resolved to make industries partners in the development.

Sridhar Babu claimed that Telangana became a role model for other states in industrial growth.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana has attracted more than Rs 3 lakh crore worth investment proposals in just one-and-a-half years, he said.

“Over one lakh jobs have been created in the private sector. However, parties like BRS and BJP are spreading false propaganda that industries were moving out of the state,” he lamented.

The minister briefed the representatives on the new investments the state attracted and explained the measures being taken to promote industrial development.

Telangana Minimum Wages Advisory Board chairman B Janak Prasad, IT & Industries Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and Labour department principal secretary Dana Kishore were present on the occasion.