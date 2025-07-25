Telangana

Telangana seeks reallocation of Tungabhadra water

KWDT-I imposed restrictions on the utilisation of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh at the Tungabhadra dam or the Tungabhadra sub-basin to ensure a substantial contribution of flows from the Western Ghats to the Krishna river downstream
HYDERABAD: The final arguments before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal continued on the second day on Thursday, which mainly focused on Andhra Pradesh’s Tungabhadra Right Bank Low Level Canal (TBRBLLC) which starts from Tungabadhra dam.

Telangana counsel said that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-I) has put restriction on utilisation of 29.50 tmcft on TBRBLLC out of which evaporation loss is 5.50 tmcft.

KWDT-I imposed restrictions on utilisation of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh at Tungabhadra dam or Tungabhadra sub basin to ensure substantial contribution of flows from western ghats to Krishna river downstream i.e, to Srisailam reservoir.

Telangana stated that the overlapping of Rajolibhanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) Right Canal and Guru Raghavendra LIS with TBPRBLLC, emphasising the existence of multiple sources for the same ayacut of TBPRBLLC. The additional utilisation by Guru Raghavendra Lift Irrigation Schemes will allow Andhra Pradesh to utilise more Tungabhadra water, impacting the inflows to Srisailam, thereby depriving utilisations of Telangana projects. Telangana requested that the Guru Raghavendra Lift Irrigation Schemes shall not be allowed any water drawals from Tungabhadra river.

The final arguments of Telangana will continue on Friday.

