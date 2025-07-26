TG LAWCET and PGLCET admissions notification today

HYDERABAD: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 notification for admissions to three- year and five-year law degree programmes, and LLM courses for the academic year 2025-26.

According to officials, the TG LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 notification will be released on Saturday. Registrations, along with online certificate verification, for admissions via the LAWCET and PGLCET will remain open from August 4 to 14 and August 25 to September 1, respectively.

Web options for LAWCET and PGLCET will be available on August 16 and 17 and September 3 and 4, respectively.