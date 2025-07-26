ED raids benamis of suspended HMDA director

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Hyderabad Zonal Office has conducted searches at three locations in Hyderabad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a disproportionate assets case involving Siva Balakrishna, the suspended director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and secretary-in-charge of the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA), along with others.

The ED launched its investigation following an FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad, which accused Siva Balakrishna and his associates of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The FIR alleged that Balakrishna acquired properties in his name, his family members’ names, and through benami (proxy) holders.

Investigations revealed that Balakrishna allegedly received illicit funds from builders in exchange for favours, including sanctioning building plans and altering land use permissions. These proceeds of crime were reportedly used to acquire movable and immovable properties, registered under his name, his family members, and his associates. The ED also uncovered significant cash deposits in the bank accounts of Balakrishna’s family members.