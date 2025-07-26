Maoist leader Sri Vidya arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police arrested Maoist leader Narla Sri Vidya, a senior state committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit and a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and Eastern Division Committee (EDC), from New Hafeezpet in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sri Vidya alias Karuna alias Rupa alias Rupi, who carries a `5 lakh bounty announced by the Telangana government, is a native of Tirumalapuram in Pedda Kothapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district. A BTech graduate from JNTU Hyderabad, she belongs to a family with links to the Maoist movement.

Her brother Narla Ravi Sharma was arrested in 2009, while her sister Sridevi was also involved with the Maoists.

Her husband T Vasudeva Rao alias Ashanna, a state committee member of DKSZC, is wanted for his alleged role in the assassination of IPS officer Umesh Chandra and the Alipiri blast case.