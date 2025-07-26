Nalgonda civic body chief only asked to give details: Municipal office

NALGONDA: The Regional Director, Municipal Authority, Hyderabad, on Friday clarified that the Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner was merely asked to provide details regarding the allegations made by a complainant and not appointed the inquiry officer.

Responding to a report published by TNIE, “accused officer shall investigate himself, says memo”, the regional director clarified that the commissioner was asked to provide the details as he is the key officer in the municipality and holds all relevant records.

“Any inquiry will be initiated only after giving an opportunity of fair hearing to the individual against whom the allegations are levelled and hence seeking details from the municipal commissioner himself is an essential administrative procedure before initiating any formal inquiry.

Since the allegations are about municipal issues and the municipal commissioner being the custodian of all municipal records, it is natural that the details should be furnished by him only irrespective of the fact whether the allegation is about himself or any staff working under him,” the regional director said.

The letter said that no inquiry has been initiated against the Nalgonda municipal commissioner as of Friday. It said that the question of dearth of competent officials in the district is irrelevant as there was no such requirement at this stage.