Telangana HC notice to state on woman’s plea alleging police harassment of husband

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government in response to a writ petition filed by a woman, Swathi Shinde, alleging harassment and threats to her husband Rohith Shinde.

Swathi contended that her husband, a transport businessman and proprietor of M/s Shri Yuva Shakti Foundation, is being unlawfully targeted by the police.

The foundation is known for providing free meals, ambulance services and water tankers to the needy at the government hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad. She alleged that during May 2025, plainclothes police attempted to forcibly detain her husband in connection with a crime that happened in 2023.

She claimed that this sudden action stemmed from her husband’s opposition to illegal cattle trafficking, suggesting that senior police officials, including the superintendent of police, Adilabad, have been influenced by vested interests.

The petition further claims that Rohith Shinde holds vital evidence which included videos, call recordings, and financial documents, proving that police officers in Adilabad are complicit in accepting bribes.