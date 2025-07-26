TTGDA urges health department to resolve pending issues

HYDERABAD: Amid the ongoing recruitment of teaching faculty in the health department, the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) has submitted a list of demands to the Health Minister, stating key concerns affecting teaching doctors in government medical colleges.

In a letter submitted on Friday, the TTGDA urged that doctors working in peripheral medical colleges be relocated to their preferred locations to boost morale, and that a special allowance be extended to all medical colleges outside Hyderabad.

The association also called for separate pay scales aligned with either the DME, NIMS, or AIIMS, saying that the current UGC scale does not include essential benefits such as earned leave encashment, transport allowance, academic allowance, super-specialty allowance, or risk allowance like benefits available in other states.

The TTGDA further demanded the promotion of assistant professors to associate professors, including eligible batches such as the 2021 absorbed cohort, in line with existing norms for professor-level promotions.

They also seek the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) at the designated professor level, pending for over seven years, and urged the government to permit private practice for newly appointed assistant professors from 2023 onwards.