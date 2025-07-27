Revanth, KCR failed to stop migration from Mahbubnagar: BJP chief Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has accused the ruling Congress of trying to cheat the people in the name of 42 percent reservations for BCs and described the socio-economic and education survey conducted by it as totally false.

He also said that the BJP will oppose religion-based reservations as any such move would undermine the interests of OBC communities in the state.

During his visit to erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Saturday, he wondered what happened to the promise of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao to put an end to migration of workers from the state to Mumbai and other places. Ramchander Rao accused both the Congress and BRS of cheating the people of Mahbubnagar district, which, he said, gave them a political boost.

Asserting that the BJP is the only party which can stop migration from Mahbubnagar and develop the area, he urged the party cadre to work with unity in the upcoming local body elections.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the followers of Mahbubnagar MP D K Aruna and senior leader Shanta Kumar during a meeting convened by Ramchander Rao. The trouble started when Aruna alleged that some leaders worked against her in the last Lok Sabha election and urged the state BJP president to take action against them.