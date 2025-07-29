25-year-old collapses, dies while playing badminton in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A 25-year-old man, Rakesh, died of a suspected heart attack while playing badminton at a court in Nagole on Sunday night. A native of Tallada village in Khammam district, Rakesh was working at a private electronics showroom in Hyderabad.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 pm while Rakesh was playing a doubles match with friends. He suddenly collapsed on the court. Despite immediate attempts by his friends to revive him with chest compressions and rushing him to a nearby private hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident was captured on video, showing desperate efforts to save him. Police have registered a case.

‘No prior health issues’

His elder brother, Suresh, who was also in Hyderabad at the time, said Rakesh had no prior health issues and had been playing badminton for over 12 years. “Our parents were looking for marriage alliances for us. This sudden tragedy has devastated our family,” he lamented.