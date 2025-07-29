Nurses escape unhurt as college ceiling collapses in Telangana

WARANGAL: Students at the BSc Nursing College in MGM Hospital, Warangal, had a narrow escape after the ceiling of their college building collapsed moments before they entered the premises. No injuries were reported.

Sources said that, as usual, the students attended classes in the college before proceeding to the hospital wards to learn about nursing care.

On Monday morning, the students were shocked to see the collapsed ceiling and immediately informed the college principal.

According to sources, the building was already in a dilapidated condition when it was converted into a hospital decades ago. They alleged that the principal has shown little interest in shifting the college from the teaching hospital premises to a proposed facility on Warangal Railway Station Road