Public fumes as RTA hikes service charges after 8 years

HYDERABAD: Prospective buyers of non-transport four-wheelers will now have to pay a service charge equivalent to 0.1% of the vehicle’s cost at the time of registration, as per a new Government Order issued by the Transport department.
This marks a significant change from the earlier flat rate of Rs 400, introducing a variable fee structure based on the value of the vehicle. In terms of vehicle registrations, owners of non-transport two-wheelers will now pay 0.5% of the vehicle’s cost, which has increased from Rs 200.
According to officials, the revised service charges mark the first such update in eight years. The revised charges are part of a broader overhaul by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), which has increased service charges for several transactions, some by nearly four times.
The revised charges apply to transactions including taxation, vehicle registration, driving licences, fitness certificates, and permits. The transport commissioner had recommended the revision, citing the unchanged rates since 2017.
The hike, approved through GO Ms No. 51 dated July 22, comes in response to rising operational costs.
Under the new order, taxation services will attract a service charge of Rs 50 for payments up to Rs 500, and Rs 100 for amounts above Rs 500. For driving licences, the fee for a learner’s licence is Rs 200, increased from Rs 100. A transport driving licence for light motor vehicles (LMV) will cost Rs 300, while other transport licences also cost Rs 300. Non-transport licences are priced at Rs 400.
For transport vehicle registrations, the service charge is Rs 250 for three-wheeled passenger auto-rickshaws and Rs 500 for all other transport vehicles. Fitness certificates will cost Rs 200 for auto-rickshaws and Rs 300 for other transport vehicles.
The charges vary depending on the type of output, whether issued on paper or smart cards, and apply for durations ranging from a single day to up to 20 years.
The Finance department has approved the proposal, and the transport commissioner has been instructed to implement the new fee structure.
It is to be noted that in 2022, the Telangana government had raised life taxes under the Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1963, with increases ranging from 9% to 19% based on vehicle cost and category.
However, people are venting their anguish over the sudden revision of user charges, as they came to know about it only after visiting the RTA offices in Hyderabad. Speaking to TNIE, Telangana Auto Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand said that even after booking slots in advance and paying fees before the new rates were implemented, the public is being asked to pay the difference. He flagged the lack of proper amenities at the RTA offices.
“If the Transport department increases service charges, it should also provide facilities to the general public who visit the office,” he added. He also questioned why this hike was not widely publicised in the media or updated on the RTO website when the GO was passed on July 22.