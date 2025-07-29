Public fumes as RTA hikes service charges after 8 years

HYDERABAD: Prospective buyers of non-transport four-wheelers will now have to pay a service charge equivalent to 0.1% of the vehicle’s cost at the time of registration, as per a new Government Order issued by the Transport department.

This marks a significant change from the earlier flat rate of Rs 400, introducing a variable fee structure based on the value of the vehicle. In terms of vehicle registrations, owners of non-transport two-wheelers will now pay 0.5% of the vehicle’s cost, which has increased from Rs 200.

According to officials, the revised service charges mark the first such update in eight years. The revised charges are part of a broader overhaul by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), which has increased service charges for several transactions, some by nearly four times.

The revised charges apply to transactions including taxation, vehicle registration, driving licences, fitness certificates, and permits. The transport commissioner had recommended the revision, citing the unchanged rates since 2017.

The hike, approved through GO Ms No. 51 dated July 22, comes in response to rising operational costs.

Under the new order, taxation services will attract a service charge of Rs 50 for payments up to Rs 500, and Rs 100 for amounts above Rs 500. For driving licences, the fee for a learner’s licence is Rs 200, increased from Rs 100. A transport driving licence for light motor vehicles (LMV) will cost Rs 300, while other transport licences also cost Rs 300. Non-transport licences are priced at Rs 400.