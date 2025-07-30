GHMC to launch dog adoption facilities in city parks

HYDERABAD: In an initiative touted to be first-of-its-kind for pet lovers in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to launch dog adoption programmes in select parks. It will begin at Jalagam Vengal Rao Park, Banjara Hills, and will also be held at KBR Park, Jubilee Hills.

The programme aims to promote adoption by showcasing healthy, vaccinated and dewormed dogs, who are over two months of age, in specially set up kennels within GHMC parks. GHMC, in coordination with a private agency, will curate and display adoptable dogs, enabling visitors to interact with them in a natural, open-air environment.

GHMC staff and volunteers will manage the initiative, with veterinary doctors and trainers on-site to conduct Q&A sessions and assist potential adopters. A meet-and-greet area and on-site adoption applications will also be part of the setup. Follow-up health checks and home visits by veterinarians will be conducted fortnightly or monthly.

The adoption process will follow the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines. Adopters will be guided to sterilise the dogs after six months of age, with GHMC monitoring their health regularly.

Officials said this community-focused initiative not only provides loving homes for street dogs but also aims to control the stray population, reduce human-animal conflict and spread awareness on responsible pet ownership.