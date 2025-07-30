Pink party to intensify struggle for farmer rights

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the state government has failed to avert agrarian crisis in the state, the Opposition BRS has announced its decision to intensify its struggle for the cause of farmers.

The BRS also called upon the party cadre to launch protests across the state against the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project proposed by the government of Andhra Pradesh. BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave direction to cadre during a meeting held at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Tuesday.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former ministers T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.