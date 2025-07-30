Pink party to intensify struggle for farmer rights

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the state government has failed to avert agrarian crisis in the state, the Opposition BRS has announced its decision to intensify its struggle for the cause of farmers.
The BRS also called upon the party cadre to launch protests across the state against the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project proposed by the government of Andhra Pradesh. BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave direction to cadre during a meeting held at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Tuesday.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former ministers T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.
The meeting felt that the Revanth Reddy government was adopting policies that pledge the interests of Telangana while protecting those of AP, and that the Telangana society is watching the Revanth Reddy government’s attempt to protect the interests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
In view of this, the BRS has decided to expose the state government for rendering “permanent injustice” to Telangana farmers.
The state government was intentionally not using Kaleshwaram project and rendering injustice to farmers, the meeting noted. The meeting demanded that the state government operate Kannepalli pump house to lift Godavari waters to provide water to farmers.
The meeting also discussed the issue of “shortage of urea”. It accused the government of treating farm sector with “criminal negligence”. Both the Congress and the BJP were indulging in mud-slinging and wasting time by ignoring the pressing public issues, the meeting felt.
The meeting also decided to strengthen the affiliated bodies of the BRS, including its student wing.