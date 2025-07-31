ED questions actor Prakash Raj in case linked to promotion of online betting apps

HYDERABAD: Actor Prakash Raj was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with the promotion of online betting applications and an alleged money laundering case. His statement was recorded at the ED office in Basheer Bagh during a session that lasted nearly five hours.

The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against 29 people, including actors and social media influencers.

Speaking to the media after the questioning, Prakash Raj said, “The ED called me in connection with promoting betting apps. I did it in 2016, but later, on moral grounds, I decided not to continue. I informed them that I had not received any money. They took all the details and concluded the inquiry.”

He added, “The officers are doing their job, and as a citizen, it is my duty to cooperate. There is no witch-hunt or political motive.”

The ED recently summoned several others in the case, including actors Daggubati Rana and Vijay Deverakonda.