Organ donation to get a boost across Telangana's district govt hospitals and medical colleges

NALGONDA: The state government has decided to set up dedicated organ donation cells in all district government hospitals and medical colleges as part of the Jeevandan programme, as well as raise awareness and improve coordination during donation procedures.

The decision came after a meeting held at the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) office in Koti, Hyderabad. Chaired by DME Dr Narender Kumar, the meeting brought together representatives from several NGOs engaged in eye, organ, and body donation across the state. The meeting was convened at the request of Dr Sribhushan Raj, the nodal officer of the Jeevandan programme.

Officials observed that despite brain death and cardiac arrest cases being reported in government hospitals, organs often go unutilised due to the lack of public awareness and institutional coordination. To address this gap, the proposed organ donation cells will include personnel responsible for counselling families, streamlining donation procedures, and spreading awareness about the significance of organ donation.

The session also focused on the recent statutory changes made to the Jeevandan programme and the need to evolve state-level guidelines and concessions in line with other states.

Currently, organ transplants are being performed at Osmania, Gandhi, and NIMS hospitals. Dr Kumar announced that these services will soon begin at TIMS Hospital in Sanathnagar as well.

He appealed to NGOs to scale up their awareness drives and provide feedback on the kind of support and facilities they would need to run effective campaigns.

Among those who represented NGOs at the meeting were Dr Harinath Kadimi, managing director of the Lions Club, Nalgonda, and coordinator Chandrashekhar Chirunomula. The duo proposed that Jeevandan representatives be required to attend all organ donation events held in districts, ensuring state-level presence in local programmes.

They suggested that appreciation ceremonies for organ donor families be institutionalised and conducted every fourth Saturday under the supervision of the respective district collectors. An honorarium of `10,000 for families that agree to donate organs was also proposed as a gesture of recognition.

Other recommendations included free transportation for donated bodies to medical colleges, as a mark of respect and the installation of freezers in all medical colleges. Another recommendation was issuing clear guidelines so that cadaver donations are accepted during festivals and public holidays.

NGO representatives from various districts pledged their cooperation and support for f ture organ donation campaigns.