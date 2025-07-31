Prataparudra Planetarium to reopen soon in Warangal

WARANGAL: After two decades, the Prataparudra Planetarium in Warangal is set to reopen. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has sanctioned Rs 6 crore which includes Rs 2 crore for civil renovation and Rs 4 crore for new electronic equipment to restore the long-neglected planetarium.

Once a popular venue for astronomy shows, particularly for students, it was shut down due to lack of maintenance funds. For close to 10 years, the BRS regime overlooked its revival. Now, under the Congress government, the long-awaited dream of reopening the facility is finally becoming a reality, said a local resident.

The planetarium is among the largest in the state, second only to the Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad. It holds vast potential to serve as a hub for students, researchers, and institutions.

According to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation engineering officials, 70 per cent of the civil work is complete, with the remaining work underway. Once completed, tenders will be called for equipment procurement and installation to resume shows.