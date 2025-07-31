Talasani OSD questioned in Rs 700 crore sheep scam

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday carried out searches at eight locations in connection with the alleged Rs 700 crore sheep distribution scam, first flagged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ED questioned G Kalyan Kumar, who was then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and is named as Accused No. 10 (A-10) in the ACB’s case.

Eight ED teams comprising around 50 officials, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security, searched the residences and offices of key individuals, including Kalyan Kumar and Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation (TSSGDCF) CEO Sabavath Ramchander. Several documents were seized, and large sums of unaccounted cash were reportedly found during the raids.

Later in the day, Kalyan Kumar was summoned to the ED office, where his statement was recorded. Sources said he was questioned regarding financial allocations made under the sheep distribution scheme during the BRS regime.