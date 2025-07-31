Telangana HC pulls up Bhoodan board for failing to furnish land details

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Bhoodan Yagna Board for its failure to provide vital information on Bhoodan lands in the state. Expressing serious concern over the board’s “callous and casual attitude,” the judge noted that despite an order having been passed two days earlier, it had not submitted any data.

While hearing multiple writ petitions pertaining to alleged irregularities in the sale and mutation of Bhoodan lands, the judge directly addressed Kiran Kumar Gattu, standing counsel for the Bhoodan Yagna Board, and questioned the board’s commitment to its statutory responsibilities.

“Is it not your duty to protect the Bhoodan lands, not only at Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, RR district, but also in the entire state of Telangana? You have not even furnished one square foot of information pertaining to the Bhoodan lands,” Justice Lakshman observed.

In response, standing counsel submitted that the relevant information was available with the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). The judge then directed him to obtain the required data from the CCLA and submit a comprehensive report to the court.

The court specifically sought details under three key heads: Lands received by the Bhoodan Yagna Board from donors; extent of Bhoodan lands distributed to needy peasants and farmers and the remaining lands still with the Bhoodan Yagna Board across Telangana.

Meanwhile, senior advocate P Sriraghu Ram, appearing on behalf of a land purchaser, opposed the plea filed by petitioner Vadthya Ramulu, who sought the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry by the state government. He argued that a private individual could not seek a judicial direction for such an appointment.

However, T Rajnikanth Reddy, additional advocate general of Telangana, informed the court that the state government is willing to constitute an inquiry commission to investigate allegations of illegal mutation and alienation of Bhoodan lands, particularly in survey No: 194 and 195 of Nagaram village, provided the court issues the necessary directions.

The matter pertains to a writ petition filed by Vadthya Ramulu, a resident of Padmavati Colony, RR district, and two similar petitions filed by Birla Mallesh, alleging that Bhoodan lands were sold illegally to private parties in collusion with revenue officials, and even mutated in the names of senior IAS and IPS officers.

After hearing arguments from all sides, Justice Lakshman adjourned the matter to Thursday for further hearing.