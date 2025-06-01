Hiding facts doesn’t help national security, says Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, an Indian Air Force veteran, on Saturday demanded transparency from the Centre regarding the losses suffered during Operation Sindoor, particularly the alleged downing of Rafale jets. He said while the nation is proud of the armed forces and their devastating impact on Pakistan, the government must inform citizens about any losses.

Speaking from the Congress party headquarters, Uttam highlighted concerns raised by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and CDS General Anil Chauhan regarding delays in aircraft supply, talent shortages, and operational gaps.

“Most firing happened within international borders, yet we lost fighter aircraft. This demands a serious reassessment of our defence capabilities,” he said.

The minister praised the Air Force’s role in the operation, calling it a “decisive victory,” but pointed out that India has only 31 operational fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, compromising national security amid threats from China and Pakistan.

Criticising the BJP for branding Rahul Gandhi as “anti-national” for seeking clarity on Rafale losses, Uttam said, “Now even the Chief of Defence Staff has confirmed that IAF jets were brought down. In a democracy, accountability and transparency are essential.”

He further criticised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for delays in supplying Tejas Mark-1A jets, pointing out that despite the Air Force’s need for 35–40 aircraft annually, HAL has struggled to meet its target of 24 jets per year. He cited the Air Chief’s concerns about “unrealistic deadlines and flawed contracts” that weaken institutional trust.

“We must learn from our losses. Hiding facts does not help national security,” he stated.