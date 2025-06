HYDERABAD: In a dramatic turn, the Telangana High Court has acquitted Colonel Rishi Sharma, overturning his conviction in a 2017 rape case that had drawn wide attention.

The bench of Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice N Tukaramji delivered a sharply worded judgment, pointing to critical flaws in the prosecution’s case, including contradictory witness accounts and a complete lack of medical substantiation.

Colonel Sharma had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special fast-track court, accused of raping the daughter of a close friend, then a minor under his guardianship, while her mother was reportedly away on official travel in January 2017. The case came to light months later, when the girl’s pregnancy was allegedly discovered.

The court, however, was unconvinced. “The prosecution has failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt,” the bench declared.

The judges underscored glaring inconsistencies in the victim’s narrative, particularly around the timeline of her mother’s travel, details which the judges pointed out were central to the accusation but never properly corroborated.

More damaging to the prosecution was the absence of proof regarding the alleged pregnancy and abortion. The bench noted that no reliable medical records had been produced. In a move that turned the case on its head, the defence presented a sterilisation certificate showing that Colonel Sharma had undergone a vasectomy as early as 2005.