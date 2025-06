HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers held an informal meeting on Sunday to review feedback from recent district tours, following which it was decided to convene a Cabinet meeting on June 5 to take up the issues formally.

The 90-minute discussion on the eve of Telangana Formation Day also served as an opportunity for the ministers to extend their wishes to the people of the state. Comprehensive reports submitted by ministers, based on their interactions with citizens during their recent district visits, formed the basis for the deliberations.

The discussions focused on pressing public concerns and development programmes, including Bhu Bharati, Indiramma Illu, monsoon preparedness, paddy procurement, addressing government employees’ demands and the implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

Given the overwhelming public response to Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, ministers stressed the importance of a transparent and rigorous screening process to ensure only the most deserving applicants are selected. Revanth instructed officials to implement a meticulous and foolproof system for shortlisting and final selection of beneficiaries.