Congress, BRS on the same page in looting state: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress government of decentralising corruption while the previous Bharat Rashtra Samiti regime centralised graft. “There is no difference between the two parties as far as looting the state is concerned. The only hope for Telangana is the BJP and a double engine sarkar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Kishan.

He was participating in a workshop organised by the BJP here on Sunday to take up various issues and reach out to the people. Party leaders, including BJP state organisation in-charge Abhay Patil, party state organisation general secretary Chandrasekhar, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders took part in the programme.

Reacting to BRS MLC Kavitha’s allegation that attempts were made to merge the BRS with the BJP, Kishan dismissed it as a family political drama. “There is an issue in the family of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao over sharing of spoils earned by the members by looting the state during the 10-year rule of the pink party,” said Kishan and cautioned BJP leaders not to react to the allegations. He expressed confidence that the people’s growing faith in the BJP would significantly increase the party’s vote share in the coming elections.