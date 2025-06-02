Congress, BRS on the same page in looting state: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress government of decentralising corruption while the previous Bharat Rashtra Samiti regime centralised graft. “There is no difference between the two parties as far as looting the state is concerned. The only hope for Telangana is the BJP and a double engine sarkar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Kishan.
He was participating in a workshop organised by the BJP here on Sunday to take up various issues and reach out to the people. Party leaders, including BJP state organisation in-charge Abhay Patil, party state organisation general secretary Chandrasekhar, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders took part in the programme.
Reacting to BRS MLC Kavitha’s allegation that attempts were made to merge the BRS with the BJP, Kishan dismissed it as a family political drama. “There is an issue in the family of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao over sharing of spoils earned by the members by looting the state during the 10-year rule of the pink party,” said Kishan and cautioned BJP leaders not to react to the allegations. He expressed confidence that the people’s growing faith in the BJP would significantly increase the party’s vote share in the coming elections.
The Union minister said that the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has been ruling the country in a transparent manner with zero tolerance to corruption for the past 11 years. Each and every party worker should meet people and speak about Modi’s transparency in administration. “The entire world now is looking to Bharat after it emerged from corruption and scam-tainted UPA rule,” Kishan asserted.
He maintained that the country will achieve rapid progress if there is unity among states and said One Nation One Election is very useful in avoiding unnecessary expenditure on staggered state elections. He praised the NDA government for modernising 1,300 railway stations and for reaching desired goals in trade, commerce and power sector. He dared the Congress to a debate on development achieved under UPA and NDA governments.
Accusing the Congress and BRS governments of pushing the state into `10 lakh crore debt burden for their survival, he appealed to the BJP cadre to save the state. The party decided to take up several programmes from June 8 to June 18 to explain to the people about Modi’s transparency in governance, International Yoga celebrations and welfare programmes being implemented by the Centre in the agriculture sector.