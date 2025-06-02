Rise in revenue, devotees, but no regular EO for Basara temple

ADILABAD: The Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basara, one of the oldest shrines in the state, has been witnessing a steady rise in devotees and revenue. However, despite its religious and cultural significance, the temple lags in development and has been functioning under the supervision of in-charge executive officers. These officials, often burdened with responsibilities at other temples, are unable to dedicate adequate time to the temple’s needs.

Although the temple’s annual income has been increasing, it continues to be managed by assistant commissioners as in-charge officers, rather than being overseen by a full-time executive officer of regional joint commissioner rank, as the revenue warrants. Endowments officials have shown little interest in the post over the past few years, with internal politics and alleged corruption cited as major reasons.

During the previous BRS rule, former endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who hails from Nirmal district, failed to appoint a regular EO for nearly a decade, except for a brief two- to three-year period. This prolonged neglect has hindered the temple’s development, according to sources.

Once ranked fourth in revenue generation among temples in the state, Basara’s position has slipped due to internal mismanagement, the sources added. The recent introduction of free bus services has provided some relief by increasing pilgrim visits and revenue.

Mudhole MLA Rama Rao Patel recently raised the issue of the temple’s poor administration and demanded the appointment of a full-time EO.

A regular EO, Vijaya Rama Rao, who had initiated measures to curb irregularities, was transferred. His temporary replacement went on long leave, after which the assistant commissioner of Adilabad took charge. He too left within a short span, and Sudhakar Reddy, the EO of Keesara Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple, has been given additional charge. However, he has been unable to manage both temples effectively due to distance and workload.