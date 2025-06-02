Telangana: To ease overcrowding at cattle shed, 64 calves given to ryots

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Following the death of several calves at the Vemulawada temple cattle shed due to ill health caused by overcrowding, the Rajanna Sircilla district administration on Sunday distributed 64 bull calves among 32 farmers. District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha announced that farmers can hereafter apply online through the official district website: https://rajannasircilla.telangana.gov.in to adopt calves. Farmers have to submit their pattadar passbooks as proof of their identity.

The collector said that every calf will be geo-tagged to track their well-being and ensure their proper care by farmers.

By distributing the calves to farmers, the district administration resumed the adoption scheme months after suspending it after it came to light in December 2024 that a farmer, Madasu Rambabu from Geesukonda in Warangal district, sold some of the animals he had received from the temple to a slaughterhouse.

Meanwhile, Vemulawada MLA and Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, who recently returned from Qatar, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday and briefed him on the death of calves.

Srinivas urged the chief minister to take steps for construction of a new cattle shed with modern facilities in a suitable location.

Srinivas assured that the temple authorities will take all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents in the future.