Telangana handloom weavers to get wage incentives

HYDERABAD: Textiles Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday announced the government’s decision to provide wage incentives to handloom weavers under the Telangana Nethannaku Bharosa scheme.

The minister said a Rs 48 crore budget has been allocated for implementation of this scheme, the guidelines for which were released on June 2.

The handloom weavers who operate geo-tagged looms would receive Rs 18,000 per annum and allied sector workers would receive Rs 6,000 per year, he said.

“Around 40,000 handloom and allied workers will receive benefits under this scheme. The amounts will be deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries in two instalments,” he added.

Nageswara Rao also informed that images of the official logo will be affixed on all handloom products for the consumers to know all the details of the products, including the quality of the product and the weaver.

The minister hoped that this will lead to increased demand for Telangana handloom products in the national and international markets.