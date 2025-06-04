Telangana Industries Min inaugurates Evergent Tech’s GVC

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu formally inaugurated Global Value Centre (GVC) of California-based Evergent Technologies at Financial District here on Tuesday.

The new centre will serve as a strategic hub for product development and innovation for Evergent, a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the media, telecommunications and digital consumer industries.

With over 600 engineers and AI professionals already on board, the company plans to expand its Hyderabad workforce to more than 1,000 by the end of the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu stated that the primary goal of the government is to attract new industries to Telangana and generate employment for the youth.

The minister said that Telangana has successfully attracted investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore over the past 18 months.