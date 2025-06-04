Telangana Industries Min inaugurates Evergent Tech’s GVC

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu formally inaugurated Global Value Centre (GVC) of California-based Evergent Technologies at Financial District here on Tuesday.
The new centre will serve as a strategic hub for product development and innovation for Evergent, a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the media, telecommunications and digital consumer industries.
With over 600 engineers and AI professionals already on board, the company plans to expand its Hyderabad workforce to more than 1,000 by the end of the year.
Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu stated that the primary goal of the government is to attract new industries to Telangana and generate employment for the youth.
The minister said that Telangana has successfully attracted investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore over the past 18 months.
“Telangana is prepared to contribute USD 1 trillion to India’s economy in the next decade. We are shifting from volume-led to value-led growth by focusing on areas like AI, semiconductors and deep-tech,” he explained and added: “Evergent’s GVC is a major milestone in our journey towards becoming a high-value IP and global product hub.”
He further announced the development of a world-class AI City spread over 200 acres in Hyderabad’s Future City, with the vision of transforming the city into the AI capital of India. Despite nearly 2 lakh engineering graduates emerging from the state each year, a significant number lack the essential industry-aligned skills, he observed with concern.
Speaking on the occasion, Evergent Technologies CEO and founder Vijay Sajja said, “We are harnessing India’s deep tech talent to build predictive, personalized solutions that help our clients grow and retain their subscribers.”