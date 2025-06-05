Congress veterans meet to discuss key party issues

HYDERABAD: The 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014) Congress members from Telangana, and those of the newly appointed TPCC advisory committee met at TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud’s residence on Wednesday.The meeting assumes significance as veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy also attended the meeting.
It is reliably learnt that the gathering of the influential leaders discussed developments in the party in light of AICC’s directions on various issues, and impending appointments to TPCC and nominated posts.
The 15th Lok Sabha Congress MPs from Telangana are learnt to have been making a documentary highlighting their efforts, and party’s contribution towards the formation of separate Telangana state.
As part of the documentary-making, Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukeder Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Advisor to Telangana Government K Keshava Rao, MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and others gathered at Madhu Yashki’s residence.
Madhu Yashki told TNIE: “BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao hardly attended Lok Sabha before the formation of Telangana, even as Parliament has the authority to carve out a state. Moreover, KCR is trying to claim that he is the architect of the Telangana movement. Ponnam Prabhakar came up with the idea to build a documentary and it is nearing completion.” He added that he had persuaded Rahul Gandhi in his capacity as deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha to take steps for the formation of Telangana when the UPA was in power in 2009.
Meanwhile, the advisory committee members Jana Reddy, Keshava Rao, and Madhu Yashki discussed the implementation of their party’s guarantees. They noted that they would act as intermediaries between the government and the party in addressing various key issues.
Ponnam Prabhakar listens to public greievances at 'Meet your minister' programme
Following the resumption of the Meet Your Minister programme at the Congress party’s Gandhi Bhavan headquarters, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar personally interacted with citizens and heard their grievances.
Over 100 petitions were received, covering land disputes, requests for housing schemes, ration cards, and free electricity benefits. TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan also briefly joined the programme. Speaking to the media, Prabhakar said, “Gandhi Bhavan is like a temple for our party.
The TPCC chief has undertaken a noble initiative to bring governance closer to the people.” He welcomed party workers and the general public to submit their issues for redressal. Responding to recent remarks by BRS MLC K Kavitha, he dismissed the controversy as a “storm in a teacup.” He alleged that the BRS party is resorting to political theatrics as it faces an existential crisis. “Kavitha is writing letters only to remain in the media spotlight,” he said. On the Justice PC Ghose Commission summoning former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prabhakar clarified that the commission functions independently.