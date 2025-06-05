Congress veterans meet to discuss key party issues

HYDERABAD: The 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014) Congress members from Telangana, and those of the newly appointed TPCC advisory committee met at TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud’s residence on Wednesday.The meeting assumes significance as veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy also attended the meeting.

It is reliably learnt that the gathering of the influential leaders discussed developments in the party in light of AICC’s directions on various issues, and impending appointments to TPCC and nominated posts.

The 15th Lok Sabha Congress MPs from Telangana are learnt to have been making a documentary highlighting their efforts, and party’s contribution towards the formation of separate Telangana state.

As part of the documentary-making, Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukeder Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Advisor to Telangana Government K Keshava Rao, MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and others gathered at Madhu Yashki’s residence.

Madhu Yashki told TNIE: “BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao hardly attended Lok Sabha before the formation of Telangana, even as Parliament has the authority to carve out a state. Moreover, KCR is trying to claim that he is the architect of the Telangana movement. Ponnam Prabhakar came up with the idea to build a documentary and it is nearing completion.” He added that he had persuaded Rahul Gandhi in his capacity as deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha to take steps for the formation of Telangana when the UPA was in power in 2009.

Meanwhile, the advisory committee members Jana Reddy, Keshava Rao, and Madhu Yashki discussed the implementation of their party’s guarantees. They noted that they would act as intermediaries between the government and the party in addressing various key issues.