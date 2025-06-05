Sweets caused food poisoning in IMH Erragadda

HYDERABAD: Sweets distributed on Monday on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day to inmates at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, are believed to be the cause of the death of one patient and 92 cases of acute gastroenteritis.

Symptoms included vomiting and diarrhoea, and 30-year-old Karan, identified as a destitute, died the following day.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, who visited the hospital on Wednesday, confirmed that 92 of the 318 patients admitted to the 600-bed facility were affected. He stated that sweets served as part of the celebrations may have been contaminated. Of the 92 patients, 18 were shifted to Osmania General Hospital, while the remaining 74 are being treated on-site by six teams of doctors.

Karan had been stable during the night medical rounds but was found dead on Tuesday morning. A postmortem examination was conducted at Gandhi Hospital, and the cause of death will be determined upon receipt of the report, Rajanarasimha stated.

Hospital superintendent Dr Anitha Rayirala clarified that no outside food had been served; all meals were prepared in the hospital kitchen. A detailed investigation has been ordered, and a committee is being formed to determine the cause of the illness, she said.

Meanwhile, Dr D Padmaja, Deputy Civil Surgeon and Resident Medical Officer (RMO), was relieved of her duties following a preliminary inquiry by the Director of Medical Education.

OGH surgeon appointed IMH RMO

Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu issued the relieving order. Dr B Shankar, Deputy Civil Surgeon from OGH, was appointed the new in-charge RMO at IMH with immediate effect.

The hospital’s catering contract, managed by G Jaipal Reddy, was also terminated. The termination order was issued by the hospital superintendent.

OGH superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay confirmed that all admitted patients are stable and being monitored for dehydration and low vital signs. He expressed confidence in their recovery within two to three days.