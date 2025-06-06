Cabinet clears two DAs, Metro, Manmohan varsity & more

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday approved the release of two pending Dearness Allowances (DA) for government employees and accepted several key demands raised by employee unions.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, addressing the media after the meeting, said one DA will be released immediately, while the second will be disbursed after six months.

Welfare of employees

To support employee welfare, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a Health Trust with the chief secretary as chairman. The government will contribute Rs 500 per employee, matching the employee contribution, to provide comprehensive health benefits.

Metro expansion and infrastructure boost

The Cabinet approved the expansion of the Metro Rail network at an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore. I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said expansion will cover three corridors — Shamshabad to Future City (39.6 km), JBS to Medchal (24.5 km) and JBS to Shamirpet (22 km) — totalling 86.1 km. The proposals will be forwarded to the Union government for approval, Vikramarka disclosed.

He also revealed that the Cabinet okayed proposals for construction of 5,190 km of Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads and 7,947 km of Panchayat Raj roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), to be completed over the next two and a half years. The government has allocated Rs 16,780 crore for Panchayat Raj roads, and Rs 16,414 crore for R&B roads.

University to be named after Manmohan Singh

In another decision, the Cabinet resolved to name the upcoming Earth Science University in Kothagudem after former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

State to clear employee dues in phased manner

It also approved the formation of Medical Invalidation Committees at the district level for employee-related health evaluations. Vikramarka further said that the Cabinet has decided to clear pending employee dues in a phased manner, releasing at least Rs 700 crore per month. It also approved a 12.5% quota for employees in Secretariat posts, as demanded by unions and sanctioned the grading system for panchayat staff.