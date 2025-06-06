CM Revanth Reddy to launch projects, address public meeting during Yadadri tour

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : All arrangements are in place for the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Thirumalapur in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Friday.
The CM will address the public meeting after laying foundation stone for various development projects worth thousands of crores related to the Alair constituency.
Several ministers, including Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Rao and district in-charge minister Thummala Nageswara Rao will be attending the event.
The officials have made all necessary arrangements for the meeting to be held on the outskirts of Thirumalapur. As there is a possibility of occurrence of rain due to early onset of monsoon, three rain-proof tents have been erected at the meeting venue to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the attendees.
Officials said that an LED screen is being arranged while parking spaces are being created in two locations, over a total area of 20 acres towards Vasalamarri. As the meeting is scheduled to begin around 4 pm and it is expected to last till evening, electric lights are being installed on all four sides, they added.
During the day, the CM will lay foundation stone for various projects, including the Gandhamalla reservoir, an Young India school, a vedic school, construction of roads and bridge, Motakondur tahsildar, MPDO and police station complexes, Yadagirigutta Medical College and temple development.
According to government whip Beerla Ilaiah and Bhongir MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar, around 60,000 people are expected to attend the event as the CM will be laying foundation for major projects worth about `1,500 crores in the Alair constituency.
Meanwhile, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu announced that heavy vehicles will be diverted on the Pragnyapur-Bhuvanagiri highway on Friday in view of CM’s meeting. Foolproof security arrangements are being made for the meeting.
Around 1,500 police personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the meeting, he added.