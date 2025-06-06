CM Revanth Reddy to launch projects, address public meeting during Yadadri tour

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : All arrangements are in place for the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Thirumalapur in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Friday.

The CM will address the public meeting after laying foundation stone for various development projects worth thousands of crores related to the Alair constituency.

Several ministers, including Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Rao and district in-charge minister Thummala Nageswara Rao will be attending the event.

The officials have made all necessary arrangements for the meeting to be held on the outskirts of Thirumalapur. As there is a possibility of occurrence of rain due to early onset of monsoon, three rain-proof tents have been erected at the meeting venue to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the attendees.