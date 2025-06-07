Telangana HC raps Shadnagar police for defying injunction order, backs petitioner

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has strongly criticised the Shadnagar police for disregarding injunction orders passed by a competent civil court, stating that police authorities are duty-bound to enforce such orders.

Justice T Vinod Kumar, while hearing a petition against the Shadnagar police, emphasised that once an injunction order issued by a competent civil court is upheld by a higher court, the police must take steps to implement it.

The case in question involved the seizure of a JCB belonging to a person who had obtained a favourable injunction order regarding a disputed piece of land. Despite the court’s clear directive, the police allegedly supported the opposing party and took coercive action against the petitioner.

In response to the court’s inquiry, the police claimed that their investigation found the land in possession of the other party. However, Justice Vinod Kumar rejected this argument, asserting that any independent inquiry or findings by the police or other authorities cannot override the conclusions of a civil court regarding possession.

“The injunction order was upheld by the High Court and not challenged by the other party. Therefore, the police have no authority to act contrary to it,” the judge observed.