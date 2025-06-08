A govt school that stands out: Nizamabad school thrives amid private competition

NIZAMABAD : Tucked into the heart of Dubba, a bustling working-class neighbourhood, a government school is quietly rewriting the story of public education.

Surrounded by over a dozen private institutions, the Government High School and Primary School in Dubba doesn’t just survive; it thrives. With more than 450 students in the high school and strong enrolment in the primary wing, its campus comes alive each morning with youthful chatter, recitations and the buzz of assembly, proof that public-funded institutions still matter.

Dubba is home to hundreds of migrant families, many from neighbouring Maharashtra. Marathi may be the mother tongue, but their aspirations are rooted in education. In this densely packed locality where every rupee counts, this school has emerged as a trusted option for families chasing better futures. The school runs three sections per class — two in English, one in Telugu.

Each morning begins with a community-centred assembly. Students take turns at the mic: reading the day’s news in English, explaining a historical date or decoding a quote. “For many parents waiting at the gate, it’s the first time they hear their child speak confidently in English,” says headmaster Thirkovel Srinivas. “That pride spreads. And word-of-mouth brings more students to us.”

Recognition and a fresh coat of paint

Academically, the school maintains a 95% pass rate in Class 10 board exams, with several students scoring above 530 marks. But it’s the school’s focus beyond textbooks that sets it apart.

The NCC programme is a major draw, offering students discipline, exposure and a sense of purpose. Other events, like Science Day, with project exhibitions and demonstrations, help connect the school to the wider community. “When parents see their children taking part, they’re more likely to trust the system,” says Srinivas. Teachers, too, have been recognised: several are selected as resource persons for Science Day. This year, the theme is AI.