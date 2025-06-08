Eatala Rajender spoke truth to Kaleshwaram CoI, urged action against KCR: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that MP Eatala Rajender deposed before Justice PC Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram not as a BJP leader but as former finance minister in the BRS government.

During an informal chat with reporters, he said: “Rajender did nothing wrong and that’s why he has the courage to appear before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI). He spoke the truth and explained to the Commission what had happened during the BRS regime.”

“Rajender, in fact, has asked the Commission to take action against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he added.

Kishan, who is also the president of the state unit of the BJP, said that his party has been demanding that the state government seek a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

“The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has already submitted its report on the Medigadda barrage cracks. KCR should now explain as to what extent the Kaleshwaram project is useful,” he said.

‘Write to Centre’

The Union minister asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the state government to write a letter to the Centre, explaining how injustice will be done to Telangana by the Godavari-Banakacherla project of Andhra Pradesh.

“The government of Andhra Pradesh submitted DPRs of Banakacherla project on Thursday. The Union government has not taken any decision on the project. Our intention is to ensure that no injustice is done to Telangana with regard to Godavari waters. I suggest that the chief minister too write a letter to the Union government and also meet the Jal Shakti minister on this issue.”

Stating that the BJP will continue to fight for the cause of the people with “Save Telangana” slogan, he said that the party’s state unit will soon have a new president.