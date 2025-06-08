Telangana to auction Rajiv Swagruha and Housing Board properties to raise funds for development

HYDERABAD: To mobilise funds for developmental activities, the state government has decided to auction open plots and properties under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme and the Housing Board. Following the Cabinet sub-committee’s approval, both Rajiv Swagruha Corporation and the Housing Board will issue a notification regarding this on June 20.

The government has identified flats in both completed and unfinished Rajiv Swagruha apartment projects across 11 areas, as well as open plots under the Housing Board in four areas, for auction.

In the Rajiv Swagruha scheme, the government will auction 514 open plots in Torrur, 20 in Kurmalguda and three in Chandanagar of Rangareddy district. Additionally, it will put up for sale 159 completed flats in Bandlaguda, 601 in Pocharam, five unfinished towers in Gajularamaram, and six unfinished towers and 69 open plots in Bahadurpally. Other properties include 111 open plots in Potulamadugu village and 45 in Amistapur of Mahbubnagar district, and eight unfinished towers and 3.38 acres of open land in Polepally of Khammam district.

For the unfinished towers in Gajularamaram, Pocharam and Polepally, the government plans to treat each tower — comprising 100 to 150 flats — as a single unit for auction. As for Housing Board properties, the auction will include 7.33 acres of vacant land in Phase-IV of Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, along with two open plots measuring 4,598 sq.yds and 2,420 sq.yds. Additional plots include 1,148 sq.yds in Nampally and 2,605 sq.yds in SR Nagar.

The revenue generated from the auction will be used to support various housing schemes around ORR and other areas.