GHMC takes property tax services online

HYDERABAD: In a push towards digital governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made all property tax-related services, earlier available only at MeeSeva centres, accessible through its official website (www.ghmc.gov.in) under the online services tab.
According to officials, the initiative is aimed at enabling citizens to access services from the comfort of their homes and eliminate the need for physical visits. Applicants can enter their PTIN, upload the sale deed and other required documents based on the nature of the request. Once submitted, applications will be automatically routed to the GHMC revenue officials concerned for verification and approval.
The mutation of property service is under development and will be launched soon, the GHMC said in a release on Sunday.
Citizens have been urged to use the online platform for quicker service delivery and to support the broader goal of digital transformation in civic services.
List of online services
Self-assessment of property tax
Revision of property tax
Assessment exemption (for ex-servicemen)
Mobile number updation
Correction of door number
Correction of owner’s name
Vacancy remission