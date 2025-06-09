GHMC takes property tax services online

HYDERABAD: In a push towards digital governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made all property tax-related services, earlier available only at MeeSeva centres, accessible through its official website (www.ghmc.gov.in) under the online services tab.

According to officials, the initiative is aimed at enabling citizens to access services from the comfort of their homes and eliminate the need for physical visits. Applicants can enter their PTIN, upload the sale deed and other required documents based on the nature of the request. Once submitted, applications will be automatically routed to the GHMC revenue officials concerned for verification and approval.