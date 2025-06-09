Sudharshan Reddy’s supporters disappointed but hopeful amid cabinet snub

NIZAMABAD: The non-inclusion of Bodhan MLA P Sudharshan Reddy in the state Cabinet, quite understandably, left his supporters disappointed. But they are definitely not disheartened as they are still optimistic about their leader getting a ministerial berth when the Congress leadership decides to fill the remaining three vacant berths.

Attributing the party’s decision to not pick Sudharshan this time to caste equations, his followers are expecting another Cabinet expansion after the Bihar Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in November this year. The non-inclusion of Sudharshan might have been a strategic decision linked to the Bihar polls and the party’s stand on delivering social justice to BC and SC communities, said a source.

Sudharshan’s supporters, meanwhile, expressed disappointment over the party ignoring their leader even though he has been playing a key role in strengthening Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership as well as the party.