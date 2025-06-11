All five YTPS units to be commissioned this year

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGENCO) on Tuesday announced that Commercial Operation Declaration (COD) for Unit 1 in Yadadri Thermal Power Station will be completed by the end of this month.

Recalling that Unit 2 COD was completed, it stated: “Works on the remaining three units are at an advanced stage. Unit 4 will be synchronised with the grid in July, Unit 3 in August and Unit 5 in October. All the five units of YTPS will be commissioned in this financial year.”

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the progress of YTPS. During the meeting, he instructed the CMDs of BHEL and GENCO to complete the works as committed. He also directed them to expedite the works by preparing an action plan with weekly deliverables.

GENCO said that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 36,131.99 crore and this is using 100 per cent indigenous coal supplied by Singareni. The Corporation said that it had recruited 315 assistant engineers and chemists, and already provided jobs to 112 eligible project-displaced families.

Once YTPS works are completed, GENCO’s installed thermal capacity will be doubled to 7,980 MW.