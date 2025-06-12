BRS trying to hinder Telangana's industrial development, alleges IT Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday accused the BRS of attempting to hinder industrial development in the state.

In a press statement issued here, the minister alleged that the BRS was working actively to block employment opportunities for the youth, driven by a regressive political mindset.

“It is increasingly evident that the BRS does not want industries to thrive in Telangana. Their actions suggest a deliberate attempt to prevent job creation for our youth,” he said.

“Over the past 18 months, our government has attracted investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore. These investments have already resulted in the creation of 1.5 lakh direct jobs in the private sector and have indirectly benefited one lakh individuals,” he added.

The minister remarked that the BRS is visibly anxious about these developments, fearing that successful implementation of these projects would erode their political relevance.

“They are trying to create hurdles for the ongoing industrial projects and are even inciting farmers as part of their diversionary tactics. Let me make it clear — the government will not remain a passive observer if attempts are made to disrupt public order,” he added.

Sridhar further said: “Unlike the BRS, we never opposed developmental initiatives during our time in the opposition. We supported projects in the interest of the state’s growth and allowed existing agreements to proceed unimpeded. Today, the BRS, which is fast losing public support, is trying to stay relevant by provoking unrest among farmers.”