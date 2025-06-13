Major IAS reshuffle in Telangana sees Mittal out of Revenue

HYDERABAD: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Thursday transferred 33 IAS officers and two IFS officers. Orders to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

As per the orders, Navin Mittal, principal secretary, Revenue department, has been posted as principal secretary, Energy department. DS Lokesh Kumar has been given full additional charge (FAC) as secretary, Revenue department, and as chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA).

N Sridhar, principal secretary, SC Development department, has been posted as principal secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. He will also hold the post of principal secretary, Mines & Geology department.

Shashank Goel, special chief secretary, Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, has been posted as resident commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, relieving Gaurav Uppal who has been posted as secretary to Government, Coordination (Government of India Projects), Telangana Bhavan, Delhi.

Harichandana appointed Hyderabad Collector

Harichandana Dasari, Special Secretary, Roads & Buildings (R & B) department, has been posted as Collector, Hyderabad, replacing Anudeep Durishetty, who has been appointed Collector, Khammam.

Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Secretary, Registration & Stamps and Housing Department, has been posted as Secretary, SC Development department. He is also given FAC as Secretary, Planning department, and Director General, Telangana Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TGRAC). Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Collector, Nizamabad, has been posted as Special Secretary, Registration & Stamps, Revenue department. He is also given FAC as Commissioner & Inspector General (IG), Registration & Stamps; Commissioner, Survey Settlements & Land Records (SS & LA); and Project Director, Bhu Bharathi.