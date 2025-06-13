Major IAS reshuffle in Telangana sees Mittal out of Revenue

HYDERABAD: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Thursday transferred 33 IAS officers and two IFS officers. Orders to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.
As per the orders, Navin Mittal, principal secretary, Revenue department, has been posted as principal secretary, Energy department. DS Lokesh Kumar has been given full additional charge (FAC) as secretary, Revenue department, and as chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA).
N Sridhar, principal secretary, SC Development department, has been posted as principal secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. He will also hold the post of principal secretary, Mines & Geology department.
Shashank Goel, special chief secretary, Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, has been posted as resident commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, relieving Gaurav Uppal who has been posted as secretary to Government, Coordination (Government of India Projects), Telangana Bhavan, Delhi.
Harichandana appointed Hyderabad Collector
Harichandana Dasari, Special Secretary, Roads & Buildings (R & B) department, has been posted as Collector, Hyderabad, replacing Anudeep Durishetty, who has been appointed Collector, Khammam.
Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Secretary, Registration & Stamps and Housing Department, has been posted as Secretary, SC Development department. He is also given FAC as Secretary, Planning department, and Director General, Telangana Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TGRAC). Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Collector, Nizamabad, has been posted as Special Secretary, Registration & Stamps, Revenue department. He is also given FAC as Commissioner & Inspector General (IG), Registration & Stamps; Commissioner, Survey Settlements & Land Records (SS & LA); and Project Director, Bhu Bharathi.
IAS officer T Vinay Krishna Reddy is posted as Collector, Nizamabad. G Srijana, Director, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, is given FAC as Director, Women and Child Development department, while A Nirmala Kanthi Wesley has been posted as Secretary & CEO, Telangana Human Rights Commission.
Siva Sankar Lotheti, awaiting posting, has been appointed Joint Secretary, Agriculture & Cooperation department, with additional FAC as Joint Secretary, Revenue (Disaster Management) department. Similarly, Chittem Lakshmi, also awaiting posting, has been appointed Joint Secretary, GAD. K Hymavathi, Project Director, AIDS Control Society, has been posted as Collector, Siddipet. Gowtham Potru, Collector, Medchal-Malkajgiri, has been posted as Director, SCCL.
Valluru Kranthi, Collector, Sangareddy, has been posted as Managing Director, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation. P Pravinya, Collector, Hanamkonda, has been posted as Collector, Sangareddy. P Uday Kumar has been appointed CEO, Arogyasri Health Care Trust, with additional FAC as Special Secretary, Public Enterprises Department. Priyanka Ala has been appointed Secretary, TGPSC.
Mikkilineni Manu Choudary, Collector, Siddipet, has been posted as Collector, Medchal-Malkajgiri. Muzammil Khan, Collector, Khammam, has been posted as Director, Civil Supplies, with FAC as Joint Secretary, Civil Supplies and Chief Rationing Officer. Sneha Shabarish, Additional Commissioner, GHMC, has been posted as Collector, Hanamkonda.
Among IFS officers, B Shafiullah, Special Commissioner, Rural Development, has been posted as Secretary, Minority Welfare Department, with FAC as Director, Minorities Welfare, and Secretary, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS). VSNV Prasad has been posted as Director, Urban Forestry, HMDA. IA & AS officer Nikhil Chakravarthi, Executive Director, TGIIC, has been posted as Director, Industries.
New district ministers
The state govt on Thursday relieved a few senior ministers of the responsibility of districts while the three newly-inducted Cabinet members were made district in-charge ministers