571 new schools from this year, announces CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the aim was to improve standards in government schools and ensure that every student receives quality education, Chief Minister
A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that 571 new schools would be established across rural and urban areas this academic year in locations where there are more than 20 children.
The chief minister took this decision during a review meeting on the Education department at the Integrated Command and Control Centre on Friday.
Making it clear the government would allocate the required funds to provide infrastructure, teacher training and other necessary facilities in these schools, he said that a robust system should be developed to guarantee quality education for every student enrolled in state-run schools.
Revanth suggested measures to improve teaching standards and proposed reforms to enhance not only the language proficiency of students but also their skill development. He noted that the introduction of skill development courses at the high school level would help students pursue their interests in future careers.
The chief minister instructed the Education department to coordinate with the Municipal Administration department to set up schools in areas identified for social infrastructure within HMDA and municipal layouts.
He also called for the rationalisation of various educational institutions operating up to the Intermediate level under different categories such as SC, ST, BC and minorities, to ensure that each school maintains an adequate student strength.
The chief minister added that counselling sessions highlighting the importance of family and society will instill a sense of responsibility and help children grow into mentally strong and responsible citizens.
Observing that students were increasingly opting for residential schools due to the availability of quality meals, uniforms and textbooks, the chief minister ordered a study to explore the feasibility of offering similar facilities to day scholars in government schools.