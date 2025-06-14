571 new schools from this year, announces CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the aim was to improve standards in government schools and ensure that every student receives quality education, Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that 571 new schools would be established across rural and urban areas this academic year in locations where there are more than 20 children.

The chief minister took this decision during a review meeting on the Education department at the Integrated Command and Control Centre on Friday.

Making it clear the government would allocate the required funds to provide infrastructure, teacher training and other necessary facilities in these schools, he said that a robust system should be developed to guarantee quality education for every student enrolled in state-run schools.