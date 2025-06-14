Telangana’s GDP hits Rs 16.12 lakh crore, outpaces national growth rate

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s GDP has reached Rs 16.12 lakh crore, growing at a rate of 10.1%, surpassing the national average, said IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Extending an invitation to global stakeholders to partner with Telangana, during the Global Leaders’ Summit 2025 organised here on Friday, he said that the state has demonstrated remarkable progress. “Many expressed doubts over the formation of a separate state. Today, Telangana is not only a reality but it has become unstoppable.”

“The state’s per capita income stands at Rs 3.79 lakh nearly 1.8 times the national average. In the past 18 months alone, the state attracted investments exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore. The life sciences sector has alone attracted Rs 40,000 crore, creating over two lakh new jobs. The services sector now contributes 66.3% to the state’s GDP, compared to the national average of 55%,” he explained.