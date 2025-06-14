Telangana’s GDP hits Rs 16.12 lakh crore, outpaces national growth rate

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s GDP has reached Rs 16.12 lakh crore, growing at a rate of 10.1%, surpassing the national average, said IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.
Extending an invitation to global stakeholders to partner with Telangana, during the Global Leaders’ Summit 2025 organised here on Friday, he said that the state has demonstrated remarkable progress. “Many expressed doubts over the formation of a separate state. Today, Telangana is not only a reality but it has become unstoppable.”
“The state’s per capita income stands at Rs 3.79 lakh nearly 1.8 times the national average. In the past 18 months alone, the state attracted investments exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore. The life sciences sector has alone attracted Rs 40,000 crore, creating over two lakh new jobs. The services sector now contributes 66.3% to the state’s GDP, compared to the national average of 55%,” he explained.
The minister reiterated that true partnerships are not merely about financial exchange but they are about shared progress. “That’s why the government aims to collaborate globally in areas such as agro-innovation, AI-driven governance, smart healthcare systems, digital farming, future-ready education, sustainable manufacturing and clean energy,” he said.
“While other states follow trends, Telangana creates them,” he remarked.
“So, don’t just come here to invest. Come to co-create. Be a part of a transformative journey,” he called upon the global stakeholders.
The summit witnessed participation from delegates from 25 nations, including Brazil, Germany, Russia, Cameroon, Malta, the UK, Bulgaria, Belgium, the UAE and Dubai.
He urged foreign delegates to communicate Telangana’s business-friendly environment and government-backed incentives to their industries and investors back home.
Lillo Marra, Governor of International Organisation for Diplomatic Relations (Malta), Marcello Patti, Secretary, IODR, Ivan Petrov, Member of Parliament, Belgium, Daniel Gerbin, German Diplomat, Claudio Singoloni, MP, Argentina, Salman Gattu, chairman, International Business Collaboration (IBC), Gloria Suhasini, Director, IBC and other delegates were also present on the occasion.