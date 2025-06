HYDERABAD: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday said that the Indian Air Force amply demonstrated its prowess during the recent Operation Sindoor through swift, precise and decisive action against the enemy.

“The success of Operation Sindoor is evidence of the operational capabilities of the IAF,” the CAS told the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday.

A total of 254 Flight Cadets graduated during the parade. In addition to the IAF cadets, nine officers from the Indian Navy, seven from the Indian Coast Guard and one trainee from a friendly foreign country were awarded ‘Wings’ upon the successful completion of their flying training.