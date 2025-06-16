Rs 47 crore Vemulawada road-widening project in Telangana finally underway

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A long-pending proposal has finally materialised with authorities beginning the 80-feet road widening works from Moola Vagu bridge to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devalayam (SRSD) in Vemulawada. The project, which had faced multiple delays, took off on Sunday with the initial demolition of a few structures.

It may be recalled that the government had sanctioned Rs 47 crore for the road widening project. Compensation and cheque distribution for oustees is currently underway.

A major round of demolitions is scheduled from 6 am onwards on Monday. The district administration and police have stepped up monitoring to ensure smooth execution. District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha cancelled the weekly Prajavani grievance redressal programme for Monday and convened a special meeting with R&B, municipal, engineering and revenue officials. He appealed to people not to visit the collectorate to submit petitions.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Gite Mahesh Babasaheb also held a separate meeting with senior police officials to prevent any law and order issues. Around 200 personnel are expected to be deployed at the demolition site.

Following eviction notices, several business establishments and residents have vacated the area voluntarily.

To maintain order, police have imposed prohibitory orders, restricting public assembly within 100 metres of the demolition zone until the work is completed. Section 163(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (formerly Section 144 CrPC) has also been enforced.